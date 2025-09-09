ECI mulls setting up polling booths in gated communities to increase voter turnout

COIMBATORE: In a bid to increase voter turnout and make the process more accessible, the Election Commission of India (ECI) plans to set up temporary polling stations in large and high-rise apartment communities in urban areas, especially in places like Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, and Tiruchy, for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

For this, they have identified around 6,000 locations, especially gated communities like high-rise apartments where a large number of people reside, across the state.

According to officials, the ECI officially announced this on March 4 and plans to set up polling stations in accessible areas, such as the ground floor of apartment buildings, to accommodate voters, including senior citizens and persons with disabilities.

Election officers in each area are working with residents’ groups to find ideal places for polling stations, especially in apartment buildings with more than 800 eligible voters. They also plan to include apartments owned by government departments like the Tamil Nadu Housing Board, Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board, and Tamil Nadu Police Housing Corporation.