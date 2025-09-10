AIADMK demand arrest of DMK man, inspector in disabled boy assault case

KRISHNAGIRI: Following the arrest of two persons, one of whom is the personal assistant of the Bargur DMK MLA, in a sexual assault case on Monday night, AIADMK cadres have demanded the arrest of Krishnagiri town DMK west in-charge Aslam Rehman Sheriff for his alleged involvement in a 'khap panchayat'.

Krishnagiri AIADMK MLA K Ashok Kumar told TNIE, "Ten days ago, a 20-year-old disabled boy from Kaveripattinam was allegedly sexually assaulted by two persons near the Krishnagiri toll gate. One of the suspects is A Adhiyamaan (39), the personal assistant to Bargur DMK MLA. Following the incident, Krishnagiri town DMK west in-charge Aslam Rehman Sheriff, with the support of Krishnagiri Town Inspector Venkatesh Prabhu, got involved in a khap panchayat and tried to pressure the victim to withdraw the complaint."

Although an FIR was registered on August 30, the two suspects were arrested on Monday night after the victim submitted another petition to Krishnagiri SP P Thangadurai.