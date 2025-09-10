DMK stages protest over contaminated water in Puducherry after three residents die, multiple fall ill

PUDUCHERRY: The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Tuesday staged a protest in front of the Public Works Department (PWD) head office here, condemning the supply of contaminated drinking water in Orleanpet and Nellithope constituencies. Party cadres broke pots filled with polluted water as part of the agitation.

Residents of Govindasalai in Orleanpet and parts of Nellithope allegedly fell ill with vomiting and diarrhoea after consuming the water and were admitted to the Government General Hospital. Locals and political functionaries claimed that three people had died, though the Health Department maintained that the cause of death would be confirmed only after post-mortem.

The protest was led by DMK Puducherry state organiser and Opposition Leader R Siva, who demanded immediate supply of safe drinking water, compensation for the families of the deceased, and relief for those undergoing treatment.

“There is a drinking water problem in all constituencies of Puducherry, but the government remains negligent. The government is fully responsible for the death of three innocent people. Puducherry chief minister has not visited the affected areas so far, and the PWD minister and secretary are missing. In Tamil Nadu, they would have visited immediately,” Siva said.

He urged the government to replace old pipelines, distribute purified water cans free of cost until the supply is restored, and provide Rs 5 lakh to the families of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh to those hospitalised.

“If the government fails to act, people will ensure its disappearance in the next election,” he warned.