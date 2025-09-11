After kidney controversy, TN overhauls organ donation panels

CHENNAI: After recent incidents of alleged sale of kidneys in Namakkal, the Tamil Nadu Health and Family Welfare Department has reconstituted the State-level Authorisation Committee (SAC) and District-level Authorisation Committees (DACs) for scrutinising and granting approvals for live organ donations across the state.

After the complaints of illegal organ transplants sparked legal and political troubles for the state government, licences granted to two hospitals for kidney transplantation were cancelled by the authorities.

The government order issued this week by health secretary P Senthilkumar, however, did not cite that as the reason for the reconstitution of the panels. It, instead, pointed to letters sent by the Director of Medical Education and Research (DME) in April 2023, October 2023, and in February 2024 on the need for these panels to be “reformed to make them more accountable and efficient”. The new order has been issued nearly 18 months after the acceptance of a revised proposal from DME.

The new government order constituted four zonal-level DACs, one each for northern, western, southern, and central districts.

The order said the DACs will be headed by Deans of Madras Medical College (Northern DAC), Thanjavur Medical College (Central DAC), Coimbatore Medical College (Western DAC), and Madurai Medical College (Southern DAC).