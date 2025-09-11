CM Stalin administers oath to cops on first Police Day

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday participated in a function hosted by the state police department at the Rajarathinam stadium in Egmore to mark the first ‘Police Day’. Stalin also administered a pledge to police personnel and officers. Head of Police Force in-charge G Venkatraman IPS and Greater Chennai Police commissioner A Arun were present at the event.
The state government marks September 6 as Police Day every year as announced by Stalin during this year’s budget session. The date marks the coming into force of the Madras District Police Act of 1859. All police units across TN held multiple events including homage to police martyrs, blood donation camps and events featuring families of police officers.
TN wins int’l award for water management
Chennai: The state has won an award for the best traditional irrigation structures and their maintenance at the 4th World Irrigation Forum organised by the International Commission on Irigation and Drainage in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
Water Resources Department chief engineers C Pothupani Thilagam and T Tamilselvi received the award from V Margo Marciyeri president of ICID, and RK Gupta, secretary general of ICID.
From TN, three irrigation structures were selected for the recognition: Seyyar Anaicut, built in 1852 and still in use for 200 years, Kodiveri Anaicut, in use for 300 years, Noyyal structure, built during the Chola period 700 years ago.