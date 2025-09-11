CM Stalin administers oath to cops on first Police Day

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday participated in a function hosted by the state police department at the Rajarathinam stadium in Egmore to mark the first ‘Police Day’. Stalin also administered a pledge to police personnel and officers. Head of Police Force in-charge G Venkatraman IPS and Greater Chennai Police commissioner A Arun were present at the event.

The state government marks September 6 as Police Day every year as announced by Stalin during this year’s budget session. The date marks the coming into force of the Madras District Police Act of 1859. All police units across TN held multiple events including homage to police martyrs, blood donation camps and events featuring families of police officers.