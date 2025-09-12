Land acquisition issues delay two multi-sector SEZs in TN, firms seek time

CHENNAI: Two proposed multi-sector Special Economic Zones (SEZs) in Tamil Nadu have run into trouble as their developer struggles to complete land acquisition, prompting a request for a fourth extension of approval. NDR Infrastructure Pvt Ltd and Magnus Infrastructure Ltd, both part of the Chennai-based NDR Group, have been granted an additional year to secure land for their 125-acre projects in Ranipet and Tiruvallur districts.

The firms, which received in-principle approvals in June 2021 valid until June 2025, have sought an extension until June 2026. Rising land prices and procedural hurdles have slowed progress, underlining the challenges facing large-scale industrial projects in TN.

According to the filings, NDR has aggregated about 109 acres — roughly 44 hectares — against the required 125 acres (50.6 ha). SEZ rules mandate that land be contiguous, compelling the developer to buy adjoining parcels only. Negotiations with landowners have stalled as land valuations in the area have nearly doubled.