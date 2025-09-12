Mohammed Sultan, aka 'Traffic Thatha' of Coimbatore, no more

COIMBATORE: Mohammed Sultan, affectionately known as 'Traffic Thatha', of the Coimbatore city passed away on Wednesday at the age of 88.

He served as a traffic volunteer in Coimbatore city and was honoured by the Traffic Police.

A resident of Tiruchy Road, Sultan dedicated over 30 years to assisting with traffic regulation. He died due to age-related health issues.

Sources say Sultan began his volunteer work at the Athar Jamaath Masjid on Oppanakkara Street, Town Hall, 30 years ago. Alongside his duties at the masjid, he played a crucial role in helping the police manage traffic on one of the busiest streets in the city especially at Oppanakkara Street. Eventually, he became a full-time traffic volunteer.

Clad in a green vest and armed with a whistle, he patrolled various parts of the city, from Gandhipuram to Aathupalam.

"Whenever he noticed a traffic jam, he would promptly step in to help clear the congestion within seconds. Many times, he assisted police officers in maintaining order on the roads," shared MI Ashik Ahamed, treasurer of Athar Jamaath.