Mohammed Sultan, aka 'Traffic Thatha' of Coimbatore, no more

COIMBATORE: Mohammed Sultan, affectionately known as 'Traffic Thatha', of the Coimbatore city passed away on Wednesday at the age of 88.
He served as a traffic volunteer in Coimbatore city and was honoured by the Traffic Police.
A resident of Tiruchy Road, Sultan dedicated over 30 years to assisting with traffic regulation. He died due to age-related health issues.
Sources say Sultan began his volunteer work at the Athar Jamaath Masjid on Oppanakkara Street, Town Hall, 30 years ago. Alongside his duties at the masjid, he played a crucial role in helping the police manage traffic on one of the busiest streets in the city especially at Oppanakkara Street. Eventually, he became a full-time traffic volunteer.
Clad in a green vest and armed with a whistle, he patrolled various parts of the city, from Gandhipuram to Aathupalam.
"Whenever he noticed a traffic jam, he would promptly step in to help clear the congestion within seconds. Many times, he assisted police officers in maintaining order on the roads," shared MI Ashik Ahamed, treasurer of Athar Jamaath.
Sultan is survived by a son and a daughter but chose to continue his service at the mosque until his passing.
"He recently underwent hernia surgery and sadly became bed-ridden shortly after. He passed away within a week despite receiving treatment," Ahamed said.
Remembering his commitment, a police constable remarked on Sultan's active role in traffic regulation "He typically worked from 6 am to 1 pm and again from 4 pm to 10 pm. He eats what he gets and we also offer food to him. He was friendly and approachable, earning the nickname 'Traffic Thatha' for his dedication to traffic management."
Following his death, traffic police personnel, led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) S Ashok Kumar, paid their respects to Sultan at Athar Jamaath Masjid, where he was laid to rest on Wednesday.