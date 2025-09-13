Avoid feeding stray dogs at children's park, demand Race Course residents

COIMBATORE: Morning walkers, social activists, and residents of the Race Course neighbourhood have raised serious concerns over a disturbing trend of individuals deliberately dumping food for stray dogs at sensitive spots such as the children's park and exercise areas inside the Race Course walking facility.

Locals fear that this irresponsible act could lead to dog bites and endanger children, walkers, and elderly visitors who frequent the park daily.

Members of the Race Course and Neighborhood Association (RANA) said that despite repeated appeals, some individuals, many from outside the locality, continue to place food piles in walkways, traffic islands, and even at the children's park. This, they warn, is creating an unsafe environment in a space meant for families and fitness enthusiasts.

Dr Kamini Surender, secretary of RANA, minced no words in condemning the practice. "Many individuals from other areas come here and dump food at random places for strays. Some even pile up food at the children's park, which is a very sensitive area. Just a few days ago, a mother and her young son were chased by a group of dogs near the Collector's residence. We have repeatedly requested them to stop, but they refuse to listen," she told TNIE.