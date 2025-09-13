Avoid feeding stray dogs at children's park, demand Race Course residents

COIMBATORE: Morning walkers, social activists, and residents of the Race Course neighbourhood have raised serious concerns over a disturbing trend of individuals deliberately dumping food for stray dogs at sensitive spots such as the children's park and exercise areas inside the Race Course walking facility.
Locals fear that this irresponsible act could lead to dog bites and endanger children, walkers, and elderly visitors who frequent the park daily.
Members of the Race Course and Neighborhood Association (RANA) said that despite repeated appeals, some individuals, many from outside the locality, continue to place food piles in walkways, traffic islands, and even at the children's park. This, they warn, is creating an unsafe environment in a space meant for families and fitness enthusiasts.
Dr Kamini Surender, secretary of RANA, minced no words in condemning the practice. "Many individuals from other areas come here and dump food at random places for strays. Some even pile up food at the children's park, which is a very sensitive area. Just a few days ago, a mother and her young son were chased by a group of dogs near the Collector's residence. We have repeatedly requested them to stop, but they refuse to listen," she told TNIE.
Several morning walkers also expressed frustration, calling the behaviour not only irresponsible but dangerous. R Suresh, a regular at the Race Course walking track, said, "We come here for peace, exercise, and to let our children play safely. Instead, we are constantly on alert because dogs gather wherever food is dumped. Feeding strays is not wrong if done responsibly, but piling food in a children's park is reckless. It is not kindness, it is recklessness and sheer negligence."
The concerns are not just about nuisance but about public safety. Children and the elderly, in particular, are at risk. With stray dogs forming packs around food spots, walkers say the chances of chasing and biting incidents are bound to increase.
In response, RANA has joined hands with animal welfare NGOs to suggest a constructive solution. They have identified three designated areas within Race Course where stray feeding can be safely carried out without disturbing walkers or endangering children. The proposal has been submitted to the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC).
However, CCMC Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran explained that the corporation is limited by the absence of formal rules on creating such feeding zones.
Speaking to TNIE, Sivaguru Prabakaran said, "After receiving complaints, we identified the person piling food in the children's park and issued a stern warning. But many ignore such warnings. We are now considering lodging police complaints against repeat offenders," he said.
"As for designated feeding zones, there are no specific rules yet. The court has to give directions, after which the government and DMA will frame guidelines. Without proper rules, creating such spaces could cause more problems."
While officials cite legal hurdles, residents are demanding immediate action to curb reckless food dumping. Activists argue that compassion for animals must not come at the cost of human safety. As one senior walker, Lakshmi Narayanan, put it, "Nobody is against feeding strays. But when kindness is misplaced, it becomes cruelty to people. Parks are for children and families, not for turning into stray feeding points."