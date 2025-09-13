Dalit boy stripped and beaten up ‘for visiting friend’s home’ in TN

CHENNAI: The Secretariat Colony police on Friday arrested two men under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for allegedly stripping, beating and abusing a Class 12 boy who visited a Class 10 girl at her house. The accused were identified as Saravanan, said to be a former BJP functionary, and his brother Logesh.

Police said the girl’s mother has also lodged a complaint under the Pocso Act, alleging the boy abused her daughter, though no case has yet been registered. The 17-year-old boy and the girl had been friends since studying together in Choolaimedu.

Though later in different schools, they remained in touch via social media. On Friday, when the boy visited her at Secretariat Colony, the girl’s relatives confined him in a room before calling Saravanan. He and Logesh allegedly assaulted the boy before releasing him.