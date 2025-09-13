Film producers, FEFSI settle dispute through mediation

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday closed the petitions filed by the Tamil Film Producers Council (TFPC) and the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) over wage revision and working conditions following a settlement both the parties reached through mediation facilitated by retired judge of the court M Govindaraj.

Recording the submission of a joint memorandum of compromise filed by the TFPC and the FEFSI, Justice P Dhanabal closed the petitions.

The memorandum said both the parties have entered into a one-t0-one agreements between themselves for the period between March 10, 2022 and March 9, 2025. Accordingly, both the parties, in principle, agree to continue and maintain the relationship, working pattern and general conditions as of March 9, 2025.