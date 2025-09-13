Film producers, FEFSI settle dispute through mediation

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday closed the petitions filed by the Tamil Film Producers Council (TFPC) and the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) over wage revision and working conditions following a settlement both the parties reached through mediation facilitated by retired judge of the court M Govindaraj.
Recording the submission of a joint memorandum of compromise filed by the TFPC and the FEFSI, Justice P Dhanabal closed the petitions.
The memorandum said both the parties have entered into a one-t0-one agreements between themselves for the period between March 10, 2022 and March 9, 2025. Accordingly, both the parties, in principle, agree to continue and maintain the relationship, working pattern and general conditions as of March 9, 2025.
Both the parties agree to enter into a fresh memorandum of understanding afresh after reviewing, modifying and incorporating necessary clauses and during the interregnum period, the erstwhile agreement will continue to operate and these agreements will continue to govern the productions already started and also the ongoing productions-both at shooting and post-production stages, it said.
Further, they agreed that the agreements entered into between the TFPC and the FEFSI will be binding on all other producer associations on all Tamil film productions. The TFPC will work only with the FEFSI and its affiliates with regard to working patterns, wage patterns, service conditions and other general conditions and arrive at a fresh standard agreement which will be binding on all other producers associations and this agreement will be revised once in every three years, the memorandum stated.