Infant gagged to death with tissue paper in TN; mother arrested

KANNIYAKUMARI: In a suspected case of postpartum depression (PPD), a 21-year-old woman in Karungal killed her 42-day-old baby allegedly because she thought her husband ignored her and was more affectionate towards the baby. Karungal police arrested her on Friday.
According to police, Benita (21), a college drop-out, from Paloor Kattuvilai near Karungal married Karthick (21) of Dindigul a year ago after the two fell in love while working in Tiruppur.
Sources said Benita stayed with her parents after the delivery and Karthick used to visit her frequently. In course of time, she started to believe that Karthick was showing more affection to the baby than her.
When Karthick arrived home on Thursday, he found the child in an unconscious state. Along with Benita and her parents, he took the baby to a private hospital in Karungal but the baby was declared brought dead.
On information, Karungal police registered a case under 194 BNSS and sent the body to Kanniyakumari government hospital. Autopsy revealed the presence of tissue paper in the baby’s mouth.
Based on the finding, police held an inquiry with Benita, and she told them that the baby was suffocated to death. Subsequently, police altered the case to murder and arrested Benita, who was later remanded in women’s prison in Tirunelveli, sources said.
Police added that Benita had been adopted by her current parents when she was a child. She would be given counselling.