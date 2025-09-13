Infant gagged to death with tissue paper in TN; mother arrested

KANNIYAKUMARI: In a suspected case of postpartum depression (PPD), a 21-year-old woman in Karungal killed her 42-day-old baby allegedly because she thought her husband ignored her and was more affectionate towards the baby. Karungal police arrested her on Friday.

According to police, Benita (21), a college drop-out, from Paloor Kattuvilai near Karungal married Karthick (21) of Dindigul a year ago after the two fell in love while working in Tiruppur.

Sources said Benita stayed with her parents after the delivery and Karthick used to visit her frequently. In course of time, she started to believe that Karthick was showing more affection to the baby than her.