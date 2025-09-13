NIA court summons Pak official in Sri Lanka over plot to bomb US, Israeli consulates

CHENNAI: The special NIA court in Poonamallee has issued a proclamation, directing a Pakistani official working in the country’s high commission in Sri Lanka to appear before it on October 15, to respond to charges of conspiring to bomb the American consulate in Chennai and Israeli consulate in Bengaluru.

The official summoned has been identified as Amir Zubair Siddiqui with a permanent address in Karachi, Pakistan, and working as a visa counsellor in Colombo.

According to the proclamation, he faces charges under the IPC and UAPA for offences including criminal conspiracy, waging war against India and using forged or counterfeit notes. The court said he has absconded.

The case was registered by the Q branch CID, Chennai, in April 2014 and later taken up by the Hyderabad branch of NIA. It was following the arrest of a Sri Lankan national, Mohammed Sakir Hussain (Accused 1) in Chennai who had arrived in India as per the instructions of Amir Zubair Siddique (Accused 2) to conduct subversive activities in India.

‘High-quality’ fake Indian counterfeit notes having the face value of `2.5 lakh were seized from Mohammad Saleem (Accused-5) on May 1, 2014.

The first accused in the case Muhammed Sakir Hussain has already been convicted, while in 2018, NIA filed a supplementary chargesheet against Siddiqui.