Pondy Assembly Speaker stresses accountability and debates at CPA conference

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Legislative Assembly Speaker R Selvam on Friday underlined the importance of transparency, accountability and meaningful debates in legislatures to strengthen public trust in democracy.

Addressing the 11th Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) Indian Regional Speakers Conference in Bengaluru, the Speaker said debates and discussions in legislative assemblies go beyond law making and serve as the “backbone of a healthy democracy.”

“In a democratic society where ultimate power lies with the people, trust in legislators and the legislative process is crucial for the effective functioning of legislatures,” he observed, adding that sustained efforts are needed to strengthen and maintain people’s confidence in lawmaking institutions.

Highlighting the role of technology, Selvam noted that initiatives like NeVA (National e-Vidhan Application) have made legislative records more accessible, helping to build greater transparency. He also called for timely dissemination of information on legislative business, bills, and committee reports to keep citizens informed and engaged.

The Speaker emphasised live broadcasting of House proceedings as a key tool to promote open governance. “When people can directly see their representatives speak for them, it instills confidence in the democratic process,” he said.