Pondy Assembly Speaker stresses accountability and debates at CPA conference

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Legislative Assembly Speaker R Selvam on Friday underlined the importance of transparency, accountability and meaningful debates in legislatures to strengthen public trust in democracy.
Addressing the 11th Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) Indian Regional Speakers Conference in Bengaluru, the Speaker said debates and discussions in legislative assemblies go beyond law making and serve as the “backbone of a healthy democracy.”
“In a democratic society where ultimate power lies with the people, trust in legislators and the legislative process is crucial for the effective functioning of legislatures,” he observed, adding that sustained efforts are needed to strengthen and maintain people’s confidence in lawmaking institutions.
Highlighting the role of technology, Selvam noted that initiatives like NeVA (National e-Vidhan Application) have made legislative records more accessible, helping to build greater transparency. He also called for timely dissemination of information on legislative business, bills, and committee reports to keep citizens informed and engaged.
The Speaker emphasised live broadcasting of House proceedings as a key tool to promote open governance. “When people can directly see their representatives speak for them, it instills confidence in the democratic process,” he said.
Pointing out that frequent disruptions and adjournments erode public faith, he urged legislators to uphold discipline in the House and ensure adequate time is allotted for debates, Question Hour, and matters of public importance.
Selvam further stressed the need for legislatures to act as institutions that translate the will of the people into policies and laws, while holding the Executive accountable through procedures such as Question Hour, Motions, and Budget debates.
On financial accountability, he recommended empowering parliamentary committees like the Public Accounts Committee and Estimates Committee with greater autonomy to conduct rigorous audits and oversee the use of public funds.
He also called for inclusive policymaking that respects regional preferences and local needs, thereby creating a sense of participation among citizens.
“Legislatures must be accountable, adaptable, and committed to debates that truly reflect the will of the people,” the Speaker concluded.