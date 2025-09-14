Vijay’s delayed campaign triggers heavy gridlock in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: A nearly five-hour delay in TVK leader Vijay’s campaign launched at Marakkadai on Saturday caused massive traffic congestion across Tiruchy city, severely disrupting routine life for thousands. The situation, largely attributed to police lapses in traffic and crowd management, sparked widespread frustration among commuters, emergency service providers, and local businesses.

Tiruchy City Police had granted permission for the campaign with 23 strict conditions, including limiting the event to just 30 minutes between 10.30 am and 11 am. Accordingly, Vijay arrived in Tiruchy by a charter flight and only boarded his campaign vehicle from the airport at 10 am.

Despite the police and the party’s directive that cadres should not disturb the public, thousands of supporters along with families and children gathered along the city roads to catch a glimpse of the actor-turned-politician.

As a result, Vijay’s campaign vehicle moved very slowly and reached Marakkadai only by 3 pm, a delay of nearly five hours. This delay led to severe snarl-ups across the city, particularly on the Tiruchy-Pudukkottai and Tiruchy-Chennai National Highways, TVS Tollgate, Head Post Office Junction, Melapudur, Palakkarai, Thennur, Gandhi Market, Court Road, and surrounding areas. Emergency services were delayed, businesses were disrupted, and thousands of commuters were stranded for hours.