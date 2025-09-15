12 new flyover works commence in Thoothukudi at cost of Rs 250 crore to curb accidents

THOOTHUKUDI: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has commenced the construction of 12 flyovers at accident-prone junctions in Thoothukudi district, with seven on the Thoothukudi-Madurai NH and five on the Thoothukudi-Tirunelveli NH.

The project, estimated at a cost of Rs 250 crore, aims to reduce road mishaps and enhance public safety.

On the Thoothukudi-Madurai NH, flyovers are being built at Valayankulam, Vembur, Melakaranthai, Thappathy, Manjanayakkanpatti, Eppodumvendran, and Madathur junctions, besides service roads at Melakaranthai (near Ramesh Canteen) and Thaneerpanthal junction.

Similarly, flyovers are under construction at Collectorate, Korampallam, Mangalagiri, Murapanadu, and Vasavappapuram junctions on the Thoothukudi-Tirunelveli NH.

All the bridges include vehicular underpasses. A 30-metre-wide underpass is coming up at Madathur and Collectorate junctions, while 20-metre-wide underpasses are being provided at Valayankulam, Melakaranthai, Eppodumvendran, and Korampallam.