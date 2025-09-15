12 new flyover works commence in Thoothukudi at cost of Rs 250 crore to curb accidents

THOOTHUKUDI: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has commenced the construction of 12 flyovers at accident-prone junctions in Thoothukudi district, with seven on the Thoothukudi-Madurai NH and five on the Thoothukudi-Tirunelveli NH.
The project, estimated at a cost of Rs 250 crore, aims to reduce road mishaps and enhance public safety.
On the Thoothukudi-Madurai NH, flyovers are being built at Valayankulam, Vembur, Melakaranthai, Thappathy, Manjanayakkanpatti, Eppodumvendran, and Madathur junctions, besides service roads at Melakaranthai (near Ramesh Canteen) and Thaneerpanthal junction.
Similarly, flyovers are under construction at Collectorate, Korampallam, Mangalagiri, Murapanadu, and Vasavappapuram junctions on the Thoothukudi-Tirunelveli NH.
All the bridges include vehicular underpasses. A 30-metre-wide underpass is coming up at Madathur and Collectorate junctions, while 20-metre-wide underpasses are being provided at Valayankulam, Melakaranthai, Eppodumvendran, and Korampallam.
Light vehicular underpasses (7 metres wide) are being built at Vembur, Thappathy, Manjanayakkanpatti, Mangalagiri, Murapanadu, and Vasavappapuram.
NHAI Project Director Shivam Sharma stated that flyover construction works, including underpasses and service roads, have been sanctioned and awarded at 14 blackspots identified by MoRTH on the Madurai–Thoothukudi (NH-38) and Thoothukudi–Tirunelveli (NH-138) sections.
A blackspot is a 500-metre stretch where either five accidents with fatalities/ grievous injuries or ten fatalities occurred in the last three years.
"The works have commenced and are targeted for completion by September 2026 to ease traffic and improve road safety," he added.
Meanwhile, sources said that additional proposals are under consideration. In the second phase, flyovers may be constructed at Kurukkusalai, Vagaikulam, Ettayapuram, Keela Eral, Duraisamypuram, and Sinthalakarai along the Thoothukudi-Madurai NH.
For the third phase, Vallanadu and Deivaseyalpuram junctions on the Thoothukudi-Tirunelveli NH have been identified.