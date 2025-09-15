Heavy rain likely over north, west parts of TN on September 16

CHENNAI: Heavy rain is likely over isolated places of Erode, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Tirupattur, Salem and Vellore districts on Tuesday and some other parts of the state during the rest of the week, according to the India Meteorological Department.

On Wednesday, parts of Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Tirupattur, Vellore, Ranipet, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Villupuram districts and Puducherry may get heavy rains followed by some areas in Salem, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Ariyalur, Perambalur and Mayiladuthurai on Thursday.

On Friday, parts of Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Vellore and Kancheepuram districts may get heavy rains, the IMD said.

As for Chennai, light rain may be seen in a few places on Monday, according to the department’s weather bulletin. The maximum temperature in Chennai was recorded at 34.2 degrees Celsius at Nungambakkam and 34.9 degrees Celsius at Meenambakkam on Sunday noon.

The maximum temperature in the state may tend to slightly rise on Monday and is likely to be above normal by 2-3 degrees Celsius in isolated pockets.