Will make TN the most developed state in South Asia, says Stalin

KRISHNAGIRI: “I will make Tamil Nadu the most developed state not only in India but in the entire South Asia,” said Chief Minister M K Stalin, even as he blasted the AIADMK regime for the investors turning their back on the state. He was speaking at a programme on Sunday in Krishnagiri where he inaugurated completed works and laid foundation for projects worth Rs 832 crore.
Stalin also distributed welfare assistance worth around Rs 2,000 crore to 2.23 lakh beneficiaries including patta to 85,000 beneficiaries.
Coming down heavily on AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami, the CM said, “It was during the 10 years’ of the AIADMK regime that the investors left Tamil Nadu. But during the DMK government the investors were brought back, resulting in creation of employment opportunities. Since the DMK assumed power in 2021, 77% of the MoUs signed were turned into projects. Palaniswami had also visited various countries for investments, but not even 25% of the MoUs inked materialised.”
Stalin said, “The opposition parties find it hard to stomach the good governance of the DMK regime. They can’t tolerate people showering me with love and affection. And so they are spreading lies. Out of 505 poll promises, 404 have been fulfilled, 37 are pending for union government’s consideration, 64 are pending due to financial crisis – all these were explained by the ministers.”
Stalin said, “The opposition leader should come clean on unsuccessful poll promises in their 10 years’ of rule.” The CM said, “It was during the DMK regime the foundation was laid for the development of Krishnagiri district – like setting up IT Park and SIPCOT at Hosur, among others. Also, Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam was inaugurated in the district.”
The CM also took part in a roadshow at Shoolagiri and Krishnagiri. He walked for around 250 metres and met people on the roadside.
On the occasion, Jeenur village’s A Krithi Varma, a student with no arms, who secured an engineering seat at SSN College in Chennai, received prosthetic arms from the CM.
Anchetti was announced as new block to reduce the burden of tribal people and people reaching Thalli block from various places. The CM also announced road works worth Rs 12.43 crore in Kelamangalam block to cater for hilly villages. A feasibility study will be conducted for Kelamangalam outer ring road to decongest traffic. A railway bridge at Hosur is also on the cards.
Scheme to help children
Chennai: Chief Minister MK Stalin will, on the birth anniversary of CN Annadurai (September 15), launch the ‘Anbukkaranal’ scheme to provide a monthly assistance of Rs 2,000 to children of financially distressed families, who have lost both or either of their parents, to help them complete their education until the age of 18. The new initiative is part of the Thaayumaanavar Scheme, introduced to identify families living in poverty and uplift their lives.