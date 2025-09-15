Will make TN the most developed state in South Asia, says Stalin

KRISHNAGIRI: “I will make Tamil Nadu the most developed state not only in India but in the entire South Asia,” said Chief Minister M K Stalin, even as he blasted the AIADMK regime for the investors turning their back on the state. He was speaking at a programme on Sunday in Krishnagiri where he inaugurated completed works and laid foundation for projects worth Rs 832 crore.

Stalin also distributed welfare assistance worth around Rs 2,000 crore to 2.23 lakh beneficiaries including patta to 85,000 beneficiaries.

Coming down heavily on AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami, the CM said, “It was during the 10 years’ of the AIADMK regime that the investors left Tamil Nadu. But during the DMK government the investors were brought back, resulting in creation of employment opportunities. Since the DMK assumed power in 2021, 77% of the MoUs signed were turned into projects. Palaniswami had also visited various countries for investments, but not even 25% of the MoUs inked materialised.”

Stalin said, “The opposition parties find it hard to stomach the good governance of the DMK regime. They can’t tolerate people showering me with love and affection. And so they are spreading lies. Out of 505 poll promises, 404 have been fulfilled, 37 are pending for union government’s consideration, 64 are pending due to financial crisis – all these were explained by the ministers.”