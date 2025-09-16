11 juveniles among 13 held over caste clash near Tirunelveli school

TIRUNELVELI: Thirteen people, including 11 juveniles from two different castes, were apprehended on Monday in connection with a caste clash that stemmed from an incident at a government higher secondary school near Tirunelveli.

According to the sources, the dispute began when students from both groups raised slogans hailing their caste history-sheeters a few days ago. “Two Scheduled Caste students and two MBC students quarreled after raising slogans in praise of their caste history-sheeters.

The quarrel continued outside the school, bringing in their community friends — some ITI students and school dropouts. As the quarrel developed into a physical fight, an ITI student sustained injuries,” the sources added.

Police registered a case against 13 people on Saturday. While two adult suspects were released on station bail, the 11 juveniles in conflict with law were produced before the Juvenile Justice Board and let off with a stern warning.

“Since tension between the two groups did not subside, police apprehended all of them on Monday — seven from SC and six from MBC. Police also plan to write to the School Education Department recommending the transfer of the students involved in the clash to other government schools,” the sources added.