DMK cadre take oath at 68,000 places on Annadurai's birth anniversary

CHENNAI: In a systematic push by the DMK to step up its election preparedness at the grassroots level, cadres on Monday took an oath – ‘I will not let Tamil Nadu bow its head in shame’ – at locations across all 68,000 polling booths in the state, coinciding with party founder C N Annadurai’s 117th birth anniversary.

DMK president and Chief Minister M K Stalin administered the oath to the party functionaries at Anna Arivalayam, the party headquarters, in Chennai, wherein Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin and senior leaders took part. They also paid tribute to the portrait of Annadurai. Stalin posted on X that Anna made Tamil Nadu to hold its head high and on Monday the DMK cadres vowed to not let it bow down.

Simultaneously, party cadres assembled those enrolled under the DMK’s Oraniyil Tamil Nadu campaign at all the polling booths. They carried banners displaying the five-point pledge and took the pledge. The party cadres were asked to take pictures of the event and send them to their respective district party office and to the party headquarters.

The party cadres resolved to protect the state against NEET, delimitation, SIR, and the denial of education funds as well as the ‘blacking out of Tamil Nadu’s civilisational heritage by the centre’. The same oath will be taken at the party’s mass gathering, the ‘Mupperum Vizha’, in Karur on September 17. Public meetings will be held in all district units on September 20 and 21.