Kuthalam residents flag oil well revival, ONGC says it is only maintenance work

MAYILADUTHURAI: Members of the Anti-Methane Project Federation and residents of Therazhundur staged a road blockade near Kuthalam on Monday, alleging that Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has resumed operations at a reportedly closed oil well under the pretext of maintenance work.

The ONGC clarified that it is a live well and maintenance work is carried out at regular intervals. The protest was led by Professor T Jayaraman, in which cadres of SDPI, TMMK and Manidha Neya Makkal Party and several local people took part.

The protesters said ONGC must immediately remove equipment from the site and withdraw workers. “The well remained non-operational for over 5 years. But ONGC has now begun renovation work at the well under the guise of maintenance operations.

The work has been going on for 13 days until yesterday,” Professor Jayaraman said. “When they stimulate an abandoned well, it further damages the ground surrounding it. Possible rust in the oil pipes can allow the oil to seep into the soil and affect the groundwater,” he added, urging to permanently seal and close the facility.