Kuthalam residents flag oil well revival, ONGC says it is only maintenance work

MAYILADUTHURAI: Members of the Anti-Methane Project Federation and residents of Therazhundur staged a road blockade near Kuthalam on Monday, alleging that Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has resumed operations at a reportedly closed oil well under the pretext of maintenance work.
The ONGC clarified that it is a live well and maintenance work is carried out at regular intervals. The protest was led by Professor T Jayaraman, in which cadres of SDPI, TMMK and Manidha Neya Makkal Party and several local people took part.
The protesters said ONGC must immediately remove equipment from the site and withdraw workers. “The well remained non-operational for over 5 years. But ONGC has now begun renovation work at the well under the guise of maintenance operations.
The work has been going on for 13 days until yesterday,” Professor Jayaraman said. “When they stimulate an abandoned well, it further damages the ground surrounding it. Possible rust in the oil pipes can allow the oil to seep into the soil and affect the groundwater,” he added, urging to permanently seal and close the facility.
He alleged that the oil well has already made the ground water non-drinkable, and been causing diseases to the locals. Hearing about the protest, Kuthalam tahsildar Rajarathinam and Inspector Mahendran arrived at the scene and held negotiations with the protesters.
The officials assured them that work would be stopped and equipment would be removed, following which the crowd dispersed, warning that protest would intensify if the work continues. Jayaraman emphasised that the abandoned well should be sealed completely so that the well won’t affect the groundwater and soil fertility further.
The officials said the matter will be taken to the notice of higher officials. When contacted, an ONGC official who did not wish to be named told TNIE, “It is not an abandoned well, it is a live well. The protestors are making baseless allegations against ONGC.
We occasionally release pressure that may have accumulated within the well to prevent explosion. While opening and closing the lids, we collect the oil from the well in a tank during the process to prevent any spillage.” Jayaraman, however, alleged that in the disguise of maintenance, ONGC collects oil from the well regularly.