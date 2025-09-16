TN fisherman dies in Saudi road accident; family urges govt to repatriate body, seeks relief

CUDDALORE: A fisherman from Chidambaram, who had gone to Saudi Arabia for work, died in a road accident on Friday. His family members have appealed to the central and state governments to take immediate steps to bring back his body to Tamil Nadu.



The deceased was identified as I Ramesh (34) of Thandavarayan Sozhaganpettai village near Chidambaram in Cuddalore. He is survived by his wife Tamizhachi and two children aged five and two.

Ramesh had been employed in the fishing trade in Saudi Arabia for the past couple of months, residing in Farasan. He used to travel by car daily to the seashore and go fishing by boat.



On September 12, Ramesh and four others were travelling in a car from Farasan towards the coast. Near Jizan, the vehicle lost control and met with an accident. Ramesh and two others from Kanyakumari died on the spot.