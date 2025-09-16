Will work to ensure DMK-led front’s victory: Vaiko

TIRUCHY: MDMK general secretary Vaiko on Monday said the party would work for a resounding victory of the DMK-led alliance in the 2026 assembly elections.
Speaking at the party’s state conference in Tiruchy, Vaiko urged cadres to strengthen booth committees and coordinate with DMK workers at the grassroots level.
“The Dravidian model government has fulfilled almost all its poll promises despite the lack of cooperation from the Union government. Daydreams cannot defeat the Dravidian movement,” Vaiko declared.
Vaiko further said Tamil Nadu’s two-language policy is the legacy of DMK founder and former CM CN Annadurai and it is influencing debates in Maharashtra and Karnataka.
Several resolution were adopted in the conference. A resolution accused the BJP of attempting to manipulate electoral rolls in Tamil Nadu by including migrant workers. Another rejected the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, saying it was a “fascist tool” to unseat the opposition.
Addressing the gathering, Durai Vaiko said the two-language policy helped Tamil Nadu youth secure white-collar jobs. Durai Vaiko also said he would do “all necessary to get recognition for the MDMK.” Both the Vaikos appreciated cadres for being loyal to party for the last 38 years, and advised them not to worry about defectors.