Will work to ensure DMK-led front’s victory: Vaiko

TIRUCHY: MDMK general secretary Vaiko on Monday said the party would work for a resounding victory of the DMK-led alliance in the 2026 assembly elections.

Speaking at the party’s state conference in Tiruchy, Vaiko urged cadres to strengthen booth committees and coordinate with DMK workers at the grassroots level.

“The Dravidian model government has fulfilled almost all its poll promises despite the lack of cooperation from the Union government. Daydreams cannot defeat the Dravidian movement,” Vaiko declared.