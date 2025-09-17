Madras High Court suggests state devise efficient process to handle building violations

CHENNAI: Expressing concern over the long delay in disposing of the applications against lock and seal and other actions in connection with building plan violations, the Madras High Court on Tuesday suggested the state government to evolve an efficient and expeditious remedial mechanism so as to fast track applications against such actions.

The first bench of Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan made the suggestion while hearing a petition filed by Syed Waliullah Kadhri, seeking directions to the additional secretary (technical) of the state housing and urban development department to dispose of the two applications submitted by him against the lock and seal on his building at Triplicane.

He also prayed for orders to the executive engineer of Zone 9 to unlock the seal on the premises at the third floor of a building in Triplicane pending disposal of the appeal filed under Section 80 A of the Tamil Nadu Town and Country Planning Act, 1971.