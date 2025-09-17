Somayampalayam Panchayat ropes in CCMC to manage waste, erects elephant-proof fence at dump yard

COIMBATORE: After repeated demands to curb the intrusion of wild animals into the dump yard at the foothills of Marudhamalai, the Somayampalayam village panchayat has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation to manage its waste, at a cost of Rs 9 lakh per month.

In addition, the panchayat has constructed a steel-wire fence at the foothills dump site at an outlay of Rs 23 lakh. Designed by a scientist from Hosur in Krishnagiri district, the structure uses a steel-bearing method that, officials claim, cannot be broken even by elephants.

