Years after fund allocation for water scheme, taps run dry in TN's Punnakayal

THOOTHUKUDI: In Punnakayal, a village of 7,000 residents where one in two households has a person working as a seafarer, one is compelled to wait for a regular supply of clean water for the last five years, due to the delay in the implementation of a water supply scheme, despite funds having been allocated already. The civic body has now expedited augmentation works after the residents complained of glitches in the distribution system.

Over the last six years, the state and union governments allocated nearly Rs 2 crore for the scheme, with the National Union of Seafarers of India (NUSI) contributing another Rs 1.02 crore. Yet, the pipelines laid down under the Jal Jeevan Mission run dry, alleged residents.

The Punnakayal panchayat, housing nearly 2,300 families, is located near the estuary of Thamirabarani river. As the groundwater turned extremely saline, the residents rely on freshwater for both drinking and domestic purposes. With water scarcity being a year-long issue, every household stores water in 200-litre and 500-litre high-density polyethylene (HDPE) barrels, they said. Further, the residents alleged that potable water is being supplied once every 30-40 days, forcing them to stockpile.