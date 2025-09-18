Coimbatore's Gomangalampudur residents block road demanding stoppage by town buses

COIMBATORE: The people of Gomangalampudur in Coimbatore demanded the stoppage of mofussil buses at the Gomangalampudur stop which is a designated stoppage. On Wednesday morninng they blocked a road to protest against the skipping of the stop.
Gomangalampudur is located on the Pollachi-Udumalpet road. A few town buses are operated from here to Pollachi and Tiruppur.
A passenger, R Mohanraj, told TNIE that many, including students and employees, travel daily from Gomangalampudur by bus to Pollachi in Coimbatore as well as to Udumalpet and Tiruppur.
"People can reach their destinations more quickly on mofussil buses in the morning and evening. Although there is a directive that private and government buses operating between Pollachi and Udumalpet should stop at Gomangalampudur bus stop, several buses, including corporation buses, do not stop here. Instead, they operate via the overbridge," he said.
"As a result, people have been forced to travel on overcrowded town buses in the morning and evening time which poses a safety risk to passengers. In particular, elderly people and children are affected," he said.
Although they had complained about the issue to the Regional Transport Office in Pollachi many times, no action was taken, Mohanraj added.
To protest against the inaction a road blockade demanding that buses stop here as well was held.
Local sources said the protest lasted for more than 30 minutes.
The Gomangalampudur police, who arrived at the spot, assured the protesters that they would ensure buses stop there after discussing the matter with the department officials concerned.
A senior officer from the Regional Transport Office in Pollachi told TNIE that steps would be taken to ensure buses stop there, and that a staff member would be deployed there to monitor the buses.