Coimbatore's Gomangalampudur residents block road demanding stoppage by town buses

COIMBATORE: The people of Gomangalampudur in Coimbatore demanded the stoppage of mofussil buses at the Gomangalampudur stop which is a designated stoppage. On Wednesday morninng they blocked a road to protest against the skipping of the stop.

Gomangalampudur is located on the Pollachi-Udumalpet road. A few town buses are operated from here to Pollachi and Tiruppur.

A passenger, R Mohanraj, told TNIE that many, including students and employees, travel daily from Gomangalampudur by bus to Pollachi in Coimbatore as well as to Udumalpet and Tiruppur.

"People can reach their destinations more quickly on mofussil buses in the morning and evening. Although there is a directive that private and government buses operating between Pollachi and Udumalpet should stop at Gomangalampudur bus stop, several buses, including corporation buses, do not stop here. Instead, they operate via the overbridge," he said.