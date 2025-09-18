Madras HC says equality in worship non-negotiable, condemns Karur collector, SP

MADURAI: Observing that equality in worship is non-negotiable and the law must be firm enough that no person or group ever dares to deny temple entry on grounds of caste, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court strongly condemned Karur collector and superintendent of police for failing to take suo motu action against denial of entry of people from Scheduled Caste into the Mariamman temple in Chinna Dharapuram in the district, which led to closure of the temple for seven years.

Though the temple was reopened recently and people from the SC community were allowed entry following the high court’s direction, Justice B Pugalendhi observed that a court order was required for it was shameful.

Recalling the historic Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple entry movement organised in 1939, the judge said, “What was achieved in 1939 at Madurai through the moral conviction of reformers and the courage of leaders is, in 2025, possible only through a judicial mandate.”

If the collector and SP had discharged their legal obligations, the temple would never have been closed in 2018, he said, and called the officers ‘unfit’ to discharge the duties of their office.

The state government is expected to take immediate corrective measures, including replacement of administrators who do not uphold constitutional values in letter and spirit, he further said.