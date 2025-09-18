Plea against new darshan facility in Tiruchendur temple dismissed

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Wednesday dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed against an order passed by the Tiruchendur Subramaniya Swamy temple administration on August 25, proposing to introduce a new quick and uninterrupted darshan between 3 pm and 4 pm daily, except during important festivals, at Rs 500 fee per devotee after counsel appearing for the temple submitted that it was only an announcement calling for objections and suggestions and that the petitioner has also submitted his objections.

Dismissing the petition, a bench of justices Anita Sumanth and C Kumarappan felt that it is premature to approach the court at this stage.

However, the judges said the authorities should consider and pass individual orders on all the objections and also try to incorporate valid suggestions, if any.

The litigant B Ramkumar Adityan, an advocate from Thoothukudi, had stated that during the above darshan time, devotees who opted for free darshan or special darshan (Rs 100 ticket) would not be permitted. Stating that it would amount to discrimination, he had requested the court to direct the government to quash the said order and further prevent the authorities from implementing it in other major temples in the state.