PMK leaders pay homage to 1987 Vanniyar reservation martyrs

VILLUPURAM: Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder Dr S Ramadoss and party leader Dr Anbumani Ramadoss on Wednesday paid floral tributes to those who lost their lives in the 1987 Vanniyar Sangam reservation agitation, and distributed assistance to their families.

In 1987, the Vanniyar Sangam had staged a week-long road blockade demanding exclusive reservation in education and employment for the community. Twenty-one protesters were killed in police firing during the agitation. Since then, memorial events have been held annually on September 17.

Marking the 38th anniversary, Dr S Ramadoss paid homage at the party’s political training hall in Thailapuram near Tindivanam and later distributed relief to the families of the deceased. “We will secure 10.5% reservation for Vanniyars,” he said, while also extending birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

At a separate event in Tindivanam, Anbumani Ramadoss paid floral tributes and lashed out at the DMK government. “During the agitation, 21 martyrs were brutally shot dead by police. The ruling DMK seeks Vanniyar votes but refuses to grant reservation. On December 17, 2025, PMK will launch a statewide jail-filling agitation demanding 15% reservation. Five lakh people will participate,” he declared, adding that the DMK had “no qualification to speak of social justice.”

PMK honorary president GK Mani, political advisory committee chairman Prof Dheeran, treasurer Thilaka Bama, Mayilam MLA S Sivakumar, Vanniyar Sangam president PT Arulmozhi and other senior leaders took part.

Later in the day, Ramadoss and Anbumani, accompanied by supporters, visited memorials at Sithani, Pappanapattu, Koliyanur and other villages in Villupuram district, where they offered tributes and distributed assistance to the families of the victims.