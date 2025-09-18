Rangasamy inaugurates IndEx 2025 industrial expo in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY: Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Wednesday inaugurated IndEx 2025, a three-day industrial exhibition at the Suganya Convention Centre, aimed at showcasing Puducherry’s growing manufacturing sector and highlighting opportunities for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

Public Works, Tourism and IT Minister K Lakshminarayanan, who took part in the inaugural, said the forthcoming Ease of Doing Business (EODB) Bill would soon be rolled out, ushering in significant changes to Puducherry’s business ecosystem. He also released the official show directory carrying profiles of participating firms.

Welcoming the gathering, Samir Kamra, Chairman of CII Puducherry State Council, said the exhibition offered a strong platform for both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) engagements, further positioning Puducherry as an attractive investment destination.

More than 70 companies from sectors such as auto components, pharmaceuticals, plastics, chemicals, packaging, renewable energy, aerospace, rubber, metal fabrication and IT solutions are taking part.

The expo also features a dedicated MSME Pavilion, a Live Experience Zone with real-time technology demonstrations, and conference sessions on vendor development and innovation