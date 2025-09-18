Vellore SP launches program to help unemployed youth in illicit liquor-prone areas

The SP told TNIE, “When we visit the villages to check for illicit liquor activities, youngsters seem to run away at the sight of the police. I believe this should change. We should be approachable so that if they face any issue or come across any problem, they feel comfortable coming and telling us.”

He added, “Since many of these youngsters are from villages where illicit liquor activities have been high or are even from the same families—we need to guide them toward better career options. Otherwise, they may return to the illicit liquor trade, as that’s all they have seen around them.”

As part of the initiative, he plans to facilitate police training for the seven youngsters who have applied for it. For the others, he said he would talk to them, understand their interests, and guide them toward suitable opportunities. "We will regularly check on them," he said.

He also mentioned that consistent efforts are being made to make the district illicit-liquor-free. “Continuous efforts are under way to reduce prohibition cases by 90 percent compared to last year. Regular raids and checks are also being conducted,” he added.