CITU-backed union stage protest at Hyundai plant

CHENNAI: A section of the CITU-backed Hyundai Motor India Employees Union (HMIEU) briefly carried out a strike at the Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) plant on Thursday against the wage settlement agreement reached by the company and the recognised United Union of Hyundai Employees (UUHE) union.

However, the protesters were dispersed after police were dispatched to the plant, sources said.

HMIEU members said they had sought an audience with the management with regards to the wage settlement agreement for the period from April 2024 to March 2027 which guarantees a monthly salary hike of Rs 31,000 for employees over a three-year period.

They stated that the agreement was reached without consultations with HMIEU. In a social media post, HMIEU stated that of the 15,000 workers, the salary of around 12,000 workers continues to be only around Rs 20,000 and that the hike would only benefit a small section of the employees.