CM Stalin names Vellore Police Training School after Velu Nachiyar, unveils statue in Chennai
CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday unveiled the statue of Velu Nachiyar, the woman warrior who fought for India’s freedom and defeated the British. He also announced that the Police Training School in Vellore would be named after Velu Nachiyar.
“The history of Velu Nachiyar and the Marudhu Brothers, who stood by her in her struggle to defend our land and honour, will proclaim loudly the message that this soil shall never bow to anyone,” the Chief Minister said in his post on his X handle.
The CM also recalled that the DMK government had been glorifying Velu Nachiyar by staging a musical dance drama portraying her life history, and by presenting a statue of Velu Nachiyar on the 2023 Delhi Republic Day parade float.
Meanwhile, an official release here said the statue of Velu Nachiyar, which has been installed in Guindy, Chennai, had been erected at a cost of ₹50 lakh. The CM also paid floral tributes to the late freedom fighter at her portrait placed near the statue.
Born in 1730 to King Sellamuthu Vijayaragunatha Sethupathi and Queen Muthathal Nachiyar, Velu Nachiyar was trained in various martial arts, including sword fighting, archery, spear-throwing and horse riding.
In 1746, she married Muthu Vaduganatha Thevar, the ruler of Sivaganga, and became the queen of the Sivaganga Samasthanam. When the British allegedly waged war on Sivaganga in 1772, King Muthu Vaduganatha fought valiantly but fell a martyr due to treachery.
Taking the reins, Velu Nachiyar waged war against the British with the support of Mysore ruler Hyder Ali, Tipu Sultan, and Gopal Naicker of Dindigul. Velu Nachiyar defeated the British and regained control of the Sivaganga kingdom in 1780. After this, she ruled Sivaganga for 16 years and passed away on December 25, 1796.