CM Stalin names Vellore Police Training School after Velu Nachiyar, unveils statue in Chennai

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday unveiled the statue of Velu Nachiyar, the woman warrior who fought for India’s freedom and defeated the British. He also announced that the Police Training School in Vellore would be named after Velu Nachiyar.

“The history of Velu Nachiyar and the Marudhu Brothers, who stood by her in her struggle to defend our land and honour, will proclaim loudly the message that this soil shall never bow to anyone,” the Chief Minister said in his post on his X handle.

The CM also recalled that the DMK government had been glorifying Velu Nachiyar by staging a musical dance drama portraying her life history, and by presenting a statue of Velu Nachiyar on the 2023 Delhi Republic Day parade float.