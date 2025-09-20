CM Stalin to unveil 25-year city mobility plan on Monday in Chennai

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin is set to unveil a 25-year Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP) for the Chennai Metropolitan Area on Monday.

As reported by the TNIE on September 16, Stalin will also launch a single QR-based ticketing system that will cover buses, metro, suburban rail and para-transit — a first for any Indian city. Both initiatives will be announced at the second governing board meeting of the Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority at the secretariat, a release said.

The CMP covers 5,904 sq km and charts a roadmap until 2048 to create what officials describe as an “integrated, seamless, safe and sustainable transport ecosystem”. It targets a higher public transport share, affordable fares, full integration of bus, metro and paratransit services, and lower emissions by boosting non-motorised transport and sustainable mobility options.

Alongside the plan, Stalin will launch the Chennai One Mobility App, available on iOS and Android, enabling commuters to plan journeys, track services in real time and buy digital tickets via UPI or card payments. Its ‘One City, One Ticket’ feature will let passengers switch between buses, metro and suburban rail using a single QR code.

The multilingual app — in Tamil, English, Telugu and Hindi — is expected to cut queues at ticket counters and simplify transfers. “With a few taps, passengers can plan, pay and travel across modes — a landmark reform for Chennai’s public transport,” said CUMTA special officer I. Jayakumar. The CMP and app could serve as a template for other metros seeking to unify ticketing and improve urban mobility.