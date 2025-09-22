Critics are unable to tolerate growing support of TVK, says Vijay

CHENNAI: TVK president and actor Vijay on Sunday alleged that his critics, unable to tolerate the growing public support for his party, were spreading “false narratives.”
In a post on X, Vijay said the rising acceptance of TVK had left his opponents “anxious and trembling.” He claimed this was the reason behind the “unusually stringent conditions” being imposed on his public meetings.
Vijay added that the party would intensify its efforts to establish what he termed “true democracy” in the state, following the path of its ideological leaders. He asserted that TVK’s goal was to recreate the historic electoral victories of 1967 and 1977 in the 2026 Assembly elections.
Meanwhile, VCK MLA J Mohamed Shanavas, addressing reporters in the city on Sunday, criticised Vijay for making “completely false and baseless statements” during his campaign in Nagapattinam the previous day.
He said it was, in fact, the district secretary of TVK who had submitted a petition requesting a power cut at the campaign venue to prevent any untoward incident. “But Vijay has now tried to create the impression that the government had orchestrated it,” Shanavas said, dismissing the charge as misleading.
Shanavas also accused Vijay of speaking without understanding the projects implemented in the district. “Without any basic knowledge of how people’s long-pending demands have been fulfilled over the last four-and-a-half years, he has deliberately chosen to spread lies,” he charged.