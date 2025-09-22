Critics are unable to tolerate growing support of TVK, says Vijay

CHENNAI: TVK president and actor Vijay on Sunday alleged that his critics, unable to tolerate the growing public support for his party, were spreading “false narratives.”

In a post on X, Vijay said the rising acceptance of TVK had left his opponents “anxious and trembling.” He claimed this was the reason behind the “unusually stringent conditions” being imposed on his public meetings.

Vijay added that the party would intensify its efforts to establish what he termed “true democracy” in the state, following the path of its ideological leaders. He asserted that TVK’s goal was to recreate the historic electoral victories of 1967 and 1977 in the 2026 Assembly elections.