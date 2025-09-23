State to host ‘Kalviyil Sirantha TN’ event, Telangana CM to be chief guest

CHENNAI: With just months to go for the Assembly election, the state government is set to host an event titled ‘Kalviyil Sirantha Tamil Nadu (Tamil Nadu Excelling in Education)’ at the Nehru Indoor Stadium on Thursday to highlight the flagship education schemes introduced by the DMK government. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will be the special guest at the programme.
Government spokesperson and revenue secretary P Amudha termed the event as a “grand celebration of educational achievements” in which all stakeholders of education-related schemes, including beneficiaries and achievers, will participate.
The programme will showcase key initiatives such as the ‘Naan Mudhalvan scheme’, ‘Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme’, ‘Pudhumai Penn’, ‘Tamil Pudhalvan’, ‘Kalaignar Sports Kit Scheme’, ‘Mission International Medal Scheme (MIMS)’, and schemes for children with special needs.
The event will also mark the launch of ‘Tamil Pudhalvan’ and ‘Pudhumai Penn’ for this year, under which Rs 1,000 per month will be provided to 2.57 lakh male and female students from government schools pursuing higher education this year.
Explaining the impact of the schemes, Amudha said 14.60 lakh students have benefitted so far, and 41 lakh skill certificates have been issued under Naan Mudhalvan, helping students enhance their skills and employability. She also claimed the scheme had led to more than 1 lakh students getting employment each year.
The Naan Mudhalvan portal also connects employers with job seekers and offers courses for lecturers and assistant professors to stay updated in their respective fields, she added. She further noted that the breakfast scheme, implemented in 37,416 government and government-aided schools across the state, benefits 20.59 lakh primary students.
With the support provided under Pudhumai Penn and Tamil Pudhalvan, students are able to purchase books, project materials, and other educational resources. Social welfare secretary Jayashree Muralidharan said more than 3,500 girls who had previously dropped out have rejoined higher education courses due to the scheme.
School education secretary Chandra Mohan claimed over 90% of the 3,23,336 government school students who cleared class 12 examination this year have enrolled in higher education, owing to the government’s focussed guidance.
Amudha also highlighted the renovation of major sports stadiums, the ongoing construction of mini-stadia in 75 constituencies and support schemes for athletes, which she said have contributed to an increase in the number of medals won by TN sportspersons.
