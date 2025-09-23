State to host ‘Kalviyil Sirantha TN’ event, Telangana CM to be chief guest

CHENNAI: With just months to go for the Assembly election, the state government is set to host an event titled ‘Kalviyil Sirantha Tamil Nadu (Tamil Nadu Excelling in Education)’ at the Nehru Indoor Stadium on Thursday to highlight the flagship education schemes introduced by the DMK government. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will be the special guest at the programme.

Government spokesperson and revenue secretary P Amudha termed the event as a “grand celebration of educational achievements” in which all stakeholders of education-related schemes, including beneficiaries and achievers, will participate.

The programme will showcase key initiatives such as the ‘Naan Mudhalvan scheme’, ‘Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme’, ‘Pudhumai Penn’, ‘Tamil Pudhalvan’, ‘Kalaignar Sports Kit Scheme’, ‘Mission International Medal Scheme (MIMS)’, and schemes for children with special needs.

The event will also mark the launch of ‘Tamil Pudhalvan’ and ‘Pudhumai Penn’ for this year, under which Rs 1,000 per month will be provided to 2.57 lakh male and female students from government schools pursuing higher education this year.

Explaining the impact of the schemes, Amudha said 14.60 lakh students have benefitted so far, and 41 lakh skill certificates have been issued under Naan Mudhalvan, helping students enhance their skills and employability. She also claimed the scheme had led to more than 1 lakh students getting employment each year.