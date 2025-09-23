Teen boy stripped off clothes, ragged by three teenagers in govt hostel in Madurai

MADURAI: The Madurai rural police on Monday arrested three 17-year-old students for allegedly ragging a 14-year-old boy at a government hostel on the night of September 18.

According to a senior police officer, the three first-year students of a government ITI made a student from a different course take off his clothes and slapped him with a slipper on his private parts. This incident came to light after a 39-second video of the ragging, recorded by a friend of the victim, went viral and caused widespread outrage. Preliminary investigations say the act was committed for "fun" and that no other students were harassed by them.

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim's father with the video evidence, on Monday, the Chekkanurai police registered a case under different sections of the BNS and the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Ragging Act, and secured the three juvenile boys. The three arrested juveniles belong to the caste Hindu and the Scheduled Caste communities, while the victim is also from a caste hindu community.

Following the incident, the warden of the government Kallar hostel has been suspended. The government ITI has also suspended the three boys.