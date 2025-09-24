I-T raids on two poultry groups in over 20 places in TN

COIMBATORE: The Income Tax department commenced searches at properties belonging to two leading poultry firms in the western region of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday.

Suspecting tax evasion, the I-T sleuths descended on over 20 locations across Tiruppur, Erode and Coimbatore districts. The raids were going on even late on Tuesday evening.

In Coimbatore city, the search was being held at two locations, including the corporate office of a top poultry firm based in Udumalpet in Tiruppur district. Similar raids were also being carried out at its headquarters at Udumalpet and offices in Erode.

A team of over 30 I-T officials, who arrived in nine vehicles, split into two groups to carry out the raids. The corporate office of that firm, located on Avinashi Road, and another office on Racecourse Road were also being searched.

Similarly, in Namakkal, the I-T officials conducted raids at the properties of another leading group involved in the poultry and egg businesses. It is said officials seized documents, hard drives, and old CDs during the raids.