Madurai corporation to levy garbage tax on food street eateries

MADURAI: In a bid to curb mounting garbage issues in Teppakulam food street, the Madurai corporation has announced stricter waste management measures, including a garbage tax that will be levied based on the tonnage of waste generated at the venue.

The decision comes amid ongoing civic concerns over unregulated waste dumping in and around the area, which houses over 150 eateries.

Corporation commissioner Chitra Vijayan recently conducted a surprise inspection of several food outlets and imposed penalties of Rs 500 on at least eight shops that dumped waste in the open.

“We have been tracking this issue for the last four months. Despite repeated warnings, some shopkeepers are still disposing of garbage improperly. In some cases, they’ve even attempted to intimidate our sanitation workers and obstruct inspections. To evade the garbage tax, many are taking their waste elsewhere, which only shifts the problem rather than solving it,” Chitra said.

The Teppakulam tank has also been affected by garbage dumping, posing a risk to aquatic life. Local environmental activists have long demanded stronger action from the civic body to prevent such pollution and maintain hygiene in the area.

While the Corporation’s move aims to improve public health and protect the environment, it has drawn criticism from several shopkeepers, who argue that the tax could strain small businesses. “We support cleanliness, but this tax will make it harder for us to survive,” said a food stall owner.

Despite the opposition, officials remain firm, stressing that continuous monitoring and enforcement will ensure accountability and sustainable waste disposal.

The Corporation’s approach marks a significant step toward improving urban sanitation and safeguarding the ecological integrity of one of Madurai’s busiest commercial zones.