Reliance Consumer to set up FMCG manufacturing facility in Thoothukudi at over Rs 1,156 crore

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Industries Minister TRB Rajaa on Tuesday announced that Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL) will set up an integrated food and FMCG manufacturing facility in Thoothukudi district, marking the conglomerate’s next major investment in the state.

The company will invest ₹1,156 crore to develop the 60-acre facility at the SIPCOT Allikulam Industrial Park. The plant will produce a range of products — including packaged snacks, biscuits, spices, wheat flour and edible oils — and is expected to create 2,000 jobs over the next five years.

Rajaa said the project underscores the state’s ability to attract marquee national FMCG players under the Dravidian Model of governance championed by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

Tamil Nadu has been pitching itself as a manufacturing and logistics hub for food and fast-moving consumer goods, with Thoothukudi positioned as a rising industrial cluster.