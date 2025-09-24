Semiconductor park: TN invites bid for consultant

CHENNAI: The state government has invited bids for a consultant to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for a Common Facilities Centre (CFC) at the upcoming Semiconductor Park in Sulur, near Coimbatore.

The 110.83-acre park, being developed by the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO), is aimed at positioning the state as a hub of high-tech manufacturing by attracting global investment, fostering innovation and creating a cluster for the semiconductor and electronic sectors.

Official sources said the consultant will identify a parcel of land for the CFC within the park and prepare a DPR exclusively for this component. The CFC is expected to provide shared infrastructure, including prototyping and reliability labs, failure-analysis facilities, design incubation centres, skilling hubs and common utilities.

“The CFC will serve as an integrated hub for design, research, testing and innovation across the semiconductor value chain — from logic and memory chips to power electronics, sensors, compound semiconductors and packaging technologies,” official sources said.

The facility will include cleanrooms, specialised utilities, technology-specific equipment and incubation support for fabless design firms, ancillary industries, start-ups, R&D centres and training institutions. It is expected to accelerate operational readiness of the park and attract anchor tenants.