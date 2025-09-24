TN bets on locals to scale up revival of mangroves

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu is turning to its coastal communities to lead one of India’s most ambitious mangrove revival programmes. Backed by Rs 1,675 crore in World Bank funding under the TN-Strengthening Coastal Resilience and the Economy (TN-SHORE) project, the state has rolled out a community procurement plan that places local people at the center of decision-making and execution.
For the first time, funds earmarked for mangrove plantation, restoration and bioshields will flow directly into village council accounts. Currently, 34 Village Mangrove Councils (VMCs) have been constituted across 10 districts, with more being registered.
Each council manages procurement through purchase, planning and monitoring committees, overseen by forest officials. This system ensures transparency, annual budgeting, and independent monitoring, a key requirement under World Bank norms.
“Communities know the rhythm of tides, the inflows and outflows, and the subtle variations that decide whether a plantation survives or fails. That knowledge is irreplaceable,” said Srinivas R Reddy, principal chief conservator of forests and head of forest force, while chairing a panel discussion at the Tamil Nadu Mangrove Conclave in Mahabalipuram on Tuesday.
Mangrove work is labour intensive — from collecting wild seeds and raising seedlings in tidal nurseries to planting in waterlogged, saline soils and ensuring years of maintenance. Communities already engaged in fishing and salt pan activities bring generational knowledge of these landscapes.
The TN-SHORE programme has set a five-year target of 1,000 hectares of mangrove intervention — with 300 hectares of new plantations and 700 hectares of degraded mangroves restored. For 2025-26, the World Bank has cleared Rs 38 crore specifically for mangrove work.
Mapping studies by the National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management (NCSCM) have identified abandoned aquaculture ponds, disused salt pans, and prosopis-invaded lands as potential restoration sites. Ground-truthing is ongoing to finalise ecologically suitable areas. Unlike terrestrial plantations, mangrove expansion faces natural constraints.
“You can’t just plant mangroves anywhere. Without the right tidal influx, survival collapses and investment is wasted. That is why community involvement is critical,” noted Deepak Biligi, mission director, TN-SHORE.
“Every sapling is a promise, not just by the government, but by the people who plant and protect it,” said Supriya Sahu, additional chief secretary, environment and climate change.
TN’s mangrove cover — 41.91 sq km in 2023, up 82% from 23 sq km in 1987 — remains modest compared to West Bengal’s Sundarbans. But its restoration models are globally recognised. Pichavaram in Cuddalore and Muthupet in Tiruvarur stand as examples of successful community-based restoration.
This year, 150 hectares of mangrove nurseries are being raised across eight divisions. In 2025-26 alone, six lakh seedlings will be planted in Cuddalore and Thoothukudi. Officials say allocations will be revised upward as more potential areas are confirmed through the Mangrove Zonation Atlas prepared by NCSCM.