TN bets on locals to scale up revival of mangroves

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu is turning to its coastal communities to lead one of India’s most ambitious mangrove revival programmes. Backed by Rs 1,675 crore in World Bank funding under the TN-Strengthening Coastal Resilience and the Economy (TN-SHORE) project, the state has rolled out a community procurement plan that places local people at the center of decision-making and execution.

For the first time, funds earmarked for mangrove plantation, restoration and bioshields will flow directly into village council accounts. Currently, 34 Village Mangrove Councils (VMCs) have been constituted across 10 districts, with more being registered.

Each council manages procurement through purchase, planning and monitoring committees, overseen by forest officials. This system ensures transparency, annual budgeting, and independent monitoring, a key requirement under World Bank norms.

“Communities know the rhythm of tides, the inflows and outflows, and the subtle variations that decide whether a plantation survives or fails. That knowledge is irreplaceable,” said Srinivas R Reddy, principal chief conservator of forests and head of forest force, while chairing a panel discussion at the Tamil Nadu Mangrove Conclave in Mahabalipuram on Tuesday.