TN CM Stalin directs DMK MPs to intensify constituency visits

CHENNAI: DMK president and Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday directed party MPs to spend at least four days a week in their respective constituencies, and submit their performance reports to him once every fortnight.

Chairing a meeting of MPs at Anna Arivalayam, Stalin urged them to visit Ungaludan Stalin and Nalam Kaakkum Stalin camps in their constituencies to help people resolve their grievances.

He specifically asked them to ensure all eligible women were covered under the Kalaignar Mahalir Urimai Thittam by assisting those left out from the scheme at these camps.

“In the 2024 parliamentary election, the MLAs worked hard to ensure the victory of MPs. We won all 40 seats. Now, it is time for MPs to work for the victory of MLAs. So, plan your election work accordingly,” Stalin told the gathering.

Further, the MPs were asked to submit their performance report twice a month detailing their activities in their constituency as well as in Parliament. He also directed them to raise awareness among the public about the “anti-people activities” of the union government.

According to sources, Stalin has allotted a set of assembly constituencies to each MP for election-related work. “Each MP will be given four or five constituencies. For the remaining ones, former MPs are also likely to be roped in,” sources said.