Wild elephant ‘Radhakrishnan’ captured near Gudalur after three-week operation

NILGIRIS: The wild elephant nicknamed ‘Radhakrishnan,’ which allegedly killed 12 persons across the Gudalur forest division since 2014, was captured on Tuesday afternoon at Ellamalai in O-Valley Panchayat near Gudalur. The bid to capture it had commenced three weeks ago.

The Gudalur forest division staff shifted the elephant to a temporary kraal (a wooden enclosure) at Abhayaranyam in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) where it will be tamed for a few weeks and then soft-released inside the forest after fixing a radio collar.

Close to 100 staff consisting of Anti-Poaching Watchers (APW), range officers as well as veterinarians, elephant trackers, and kumki elephants were involved in the capture.

The elephant was darted at 12.45 pm at Ellamalai as it came close to the wooden platform (‘machan’) set up on the tree branches.

A team consisting of Dr N Kalaivanan Forest Veterinary officer of Srivilliputhur Megamalai Tiger Reserve and K Rajesh Kumar, Veterinary Assistant Surgeon of Theppakadu, were monitoring the elephant from the platform.

After Radhakrishnan slumped into a semiconscious state, a few experienced tribal persons from the Theppakkadu elephant camp in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) tied its front and hind legs with ropes. Kumki elephants were stationed nearby to prevent the animal from moving further.