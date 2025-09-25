CM Stalin lays foundation for new projects worth Rs 22.15 crore

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday urged students to adapt and upgrade to technological advancements to enhance their knowledge and productivity.
“Some come with attractive words, but their only goal is to take you backward,” Stalin said, while speaking at an inauguration event at Paper Mills Road, Perambur. He launched a series of civic and infrastructure projects at the event, worth a total of Rs 30.8 crore in Kolathur constituency on Wednesday.
During the event, Stalin laid the foundation stone for the upgradation of the Murasoli Maran Park, a project spearheaded by the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority at cost of Rs 8.2 crore.
In addition, he inaugurated new civic initiatives by the Greater Chennai Corporation, valued at Rs 13.95 crore. These projects include the establishment of an Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) Centre, a cooking centre, multipurpose halls, Neethar Mandapam, and the replacement of over 10,400 streetlights with energy-efficient LED lamps across wards 64 to 78.
Stalin also unveiled completed projects worth `8.65 crore, including two newly-constructed school buildings, an upgraded astro-turf football ground, and enhanced sports facilities in the Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zone. He further marked the unveiling of the Ayyan Tiruvalluvar statue at the Chennai High School on Somaiya Street, and inspected the ongoing construction of an urban primary health centre on the same street.
He also distributed various benefits during the event, including laptops to 126 students from the Anitha Achievers Academy, 356 sewing machines to women and free eyeglasses to 200 beneficiaries. Financial aid was also provided for marriages, medical expenses and other purposes.
The CM noted that education is a cornerstone for Tamil Nadu’s development and reassured students that the ‘Dravidian model’ government will remain committed to the same.