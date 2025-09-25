Four arrested for two-wheeler thefts in Tamil Nadu

VILLUPURAM: Police arrested four persons on Tuesday in connection with a series of two-wheeler thefts reported in Kottakuppam, Kiliyanur, and Auroville areas.

According to police, the arrests were made under the directions of Villupuram District Superintendent of Police P Saravanan. A special team conducted a vehicle check near Thiruchitrambalam Cross Road on the Tindivanam-Puducherry route when they intercepted a car and several two-wheelers.

Police said the occupants gave contradictory statements during questioning and were taken to the station. On inquiry, it was found that the four had been involved in multiple thefts of bikes.

The arrested were identified as S Tamil alias Tamilselvan (24) of Murungai village near Marakkanam taluk, K Rahul (24) of Vairapuram, J Kishore (22), and R Sandhu alias Sandhu Kumar (21) of Ammanampakkam.

Police seized nine two-wheelers and one car used in the thefts. Investigations revealed that the four moved around in a car at night, stole two-wheelers parked outside houses, and later sold them. Police said the money was used for tours to different places.