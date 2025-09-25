Puducherry government clears Rs 2,500 crore new sewerage pipeline project

PUDUCHERRY: The Puducherry government has approved the construction of new sewerage pipelines in vacant areas of the city at an estimated cost of Rs 2,500 crore. The decision was taken at a high-level review meeting chaired by Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Wednesday.

The project forms part of a larger infrastructure development programme to be implemented in two phases with financial assistance from the Asian Development Bank (ADB), involving a total outlay of Rs 4,750 crore. As a first step, the Chief Minister gave in-principle approval for the creation of a dedicated government agency to oversee the execution of the project.

Under the first phase, works will include laying new sewerage pipelines in city areas, establishing sewage treatment plants, upgrading sewerage systems in Yanam and Mahe, renewing floodwater drainage channels in Puducherry, dredging and modernising old sewer lines, and improving civic amenities such as street lighting and footpaths on Gandhi Street and Mission Street. Plans also include the construction of circular roads in Puducherry and Karaikal.

In parallel, the government is exploring the establishment of a 50 MLD seawater desalination plant to address water scarcity. The feasibility of setting up the plant at Kalapattu, Tippurayapet, Narambai and Mullodai was reviewed at the meeting.

The Chief Minister also directed officials to expedite proposals for renovating lakes, augmenting water storage, and converting them into drinking water sources. The government is seeking Rs 470 crore in assistance from the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti for these works.