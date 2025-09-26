Mission to plant 1 lakh naaval trees begins in Tamil Nadu

COIMBATORE: As part of planting 265 crores of native tree seedlings in 10 years and covering an extent of about 13,500 sq km. Tamil Nadu forest department under the Green Tamil Nadu Mission has set a target of planting 1 lakh naaval tree seedlings (Syzygium cumini) across the state.

Sources said that from 2022, 10.86 crore seedlings have been planted across the state, and the forest department has created 313 nurseries, along with five hi-tech nurseries, and the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj department, through MGNREGS convergence, has created 1,045 nurseries. 88 'Maragatha Pooncholais' (biodiversity woodlots) have been set up to support rural biodiversity and serve as green recreational spaces, and 24 sq km of new mangroves have been created, and 12 sq km of degraded mangroves have been restored.

Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated the Green Tamil Nadu Mission on September 24, 2022, at Vandalur Zoo by planting native trees, inspiring people to plant and nurture trees. Since then, September 24 has been observed annually as Green Tamil Nadu Mission Day to reinforce the objectives of increasing tree cover, strengthening biodiversity, and promoting people's participation in greening efforts across the state.