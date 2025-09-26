Paddy procurement in Nagapattinam crosses KMS 2024-25 figure within a month of commencement of season

NAGAPATTINAM: The Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC) has procured a total of 8,678 tonnes of paddy at a cost of Rs 18 crore from 1,225 farmers in the district in roughly 20 days since the commencement of the Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2025-26. This is more than the 5,980 tonnes procured during the whole of KMS 2024-25 in the district.

According to a release from the district administration, the TNCSC operates 95 direct paddy purchase centres (DPC) in the district, of which 54 centres have received paddy arrivals and are currently purchasing from farmers. While the DPCs were opened on September 1, a TNCSC official said procurement gained traction from September 8.

Of the 8,678 tonnes of paddy procured subsequently, 7,249 tonnes is fine variety paddy while 1,429 tonnes is common variety paddy. The procurement of 1, 30,000 tonnes of paddy raised on about 30,000 hectares in the district is targeted this year, given the timely release of River Cauvery water from the Mettur dam and the copious inflow of water this season, the official added. While the Mettur dam was opened for facilitating kuruvai paddy irrigation in the delta region on the customary date of June 12 this year, it was opened only on July 28 last year.

Meanwhile, strict action has been warned against those engaging in procurement of paddy from outside districts. The release also stated that the TNCSC maintains oversight to prevent misuse of such procurement system by unauthorised traders or suppliers from other districts, ensuring that the benefits reach legitimate farmers in the region.