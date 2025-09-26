Spat between staff, sanitation contractor in Madurai echoes in corporation meet

MADURAI: The stand-off between sanitation workers and the contractor handling solid waste management in the city resonated in the corporation council meeting on Thursday. Corporation Commissioner Chitra Vijayan, Mayor Indirani Ponvasanth, and Deputy Mayor Nagarajan attended the meeting. Out of the total 67 DMK councillors, 36 were absent.

As soon as the meeting began, a majority of councillors called for terminating the services of contractor Our Land, alleging that the firm did not execute work in a proper manner.

Further, they pointed out that the firm has been ill-treating sanitation workers and had dismissed 23 workers who staged a protest recently.

Responding to this, Commissioner Chitra Vijayan said the corporation has been monitoring the firm’s activities. “Notices are frequently sent and fines imposed whenever lapses are found,” she said.

Assistant City Health Officer (ACHO) Dr. Abishek said 3,666 sanitation workers are employed with the firm, and as per norms they must work for at least eight hours daily. “But they allegedly fail to do so, creating problems,” he said.